FRSC arrests 1,091 traffic offenders in 7 days

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), arrested 1,091 traffic offenders in its ‘Operation Show your Driver’s Licence’ exercise, in the past seven days, its Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, has said.

Ogungbemide told the Newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos that the offenders were arrested over expired vehicle documents, tyres, and speed limiting devices.

He said that the operations were carried out simultaneously in all the 12 commands and five outposts across the state.

“On the first week of the operation, from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, the total booking recorded was 1,091, out of which we generated 1,377 offenses.

“From the 1,091 bookings, we had 252 persons who were driving without a valid driver’s license, while some of them were driving with no driver’s license. Others had fake licenses.”

He appealed to drivers to process their licenses, noting that the process was simple because the government had made it easier to approach motor vehicle administration agencies in all the local governments.

“Alternatively, they could visit the FRSC Driver’s License Centre,” he said.

He cautioned drivers against patronising driver’s license outlets that would not capture their fingers and signatures to avoid being duped.

The official said that during the exercise, the offenders were charged to mobile courts for various offenses with driver’s license offenders fined N10,000

He said that some offenders, who were fined N10,000 for driving without driver’s license, were charged with other traffic offenses.

The commander advised drivers to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy at all times and also ensure their tyres were not under, or over-inflated.

He also warned them against phone usage and the consumption of alcohol while driving.

The FRSC official advised drivers to always consider other road users while on the roads so as to curb accidents.

