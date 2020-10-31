frsc-boss-orders-immediate-resumption-of-operational-activities

[FILES] Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Photo: bizafricadaily

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate resumption of all operational activities in FRSC formations across the country.

Oyeyemi gave the order in a statement by Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps had earlier suspended all enforcement as a result of the unrest that trailed the #ENDSARS protests in the country.

Some offices of the Corps were also torched by rampaging hoodlums who hijacked the protests against police brutality to terrorise Nigerians including road users.

Oyeyemi ordered all Commanding Officers following the urgent need to keep the roads safe, enforce maximum compliance to road traffic regulations and safety guides.

He said that it was also to forestall incidences of crashes and fatalities on the highways.

FRSC boss mourned the victims of the unfortunate fatal crash that occurred in Enugu State and confirmed that the accident was caused by a brake failure.

He confirmed that out of the 56 people involved in the Enugu road traffic crash, 21 people lost their lives.

He said that the crash occurred at Nkwo/Mmaku junction, along old Enugu/Okigwe road at about 4pm on Oct. 28.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz Bus (ENU 811 KU) conveying school children and a Flatbed Mark Truck (KPP 247 XA),” he said.

The Corps Marshal stressed that the Corps was saddened by the ugly development and was ready to put all within its operational might to ensure that such fatalities were averted on the roads.

“One of the key strategy toward achieving this is the full deployment of personnel and increased visibility of patrol teams on the highways.

“Irrespective of the incessant attacks that led to the burning, looting, arson and damaging of FRSC property in various locations, the Corps is still deeply committed to the realisation of its corporate mandate

“And as such, FRSC will not be dissuaded from carrying out its humanitarian work of keeping the roads safe, even amidst the risks on lives and property of personnel, ” he said.

Oyeyemi assured the personnel that everything humanly possible would be done to safeguard lives and property.

He added that lives of family members of staff and all FRSC facilities would be protected through close liaison with security agencies.

