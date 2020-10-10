FRSC to clamp down on trucks with unlatched containers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to monitor truck drivers carrying containers with a view to ensure that unlatched containers are not allowed to move on the highways.

The Rivers Sector Commander, Corps Commandant, Salisu Galadunci, made this known during a tour to the Port Harcourt Port Manager, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Yunusa Ibrahim.

He said that the visit was a follow up on measures towards ensuring minimum safety standard at various sea Ports and dry Ports.

The FRSC boss said that having a corps desk officer stationed at the ports alongside other regulatory agencies would help facilitate the free flow of traffic at the ports.

He also said that the measure when maximally adopted would ensure that unlatched container trucks were not given approvals to leave the ports.

According to him, FRSC and the MD of NPA, Hadiza Usman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance an improved synergy between the two agencies.

“The MoU was initiated mainly to ensure minimum safety standard at various sea/dry ports as well as the land borders.

“So our visit today is aimed at strengthening collaboration with the NPA especially in accordance with the provisions of the MOU.

“A major focus of the MOU was anchored on ensuring that an FRSC desk officer must be stationed at the ports alongside other officers.

“The duty of the FRSC official is primarily to manage traffic-related issues so as to eliminate gridlock at the ports.

“He is also expected to ensure that container trucks do not leave the ports unlatched, these amongst other safety tips formed the agreement,” he said.

The manager thanked the command for the visit informing them that he was also briefed by his head office on the MoU.

“I am delighted to be part of moves towards safety on our roads and I assure Rivers FRSC Command of maximum cooperation to achieving that,” he said.(NAN)