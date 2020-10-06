FSARS ban, best police decision – Arewa Youths

…says Nigeria Police must protect, not kill citizens

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has said that banning the activities of FSARS was the best decision taken by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, in recent time.

AYF, in a statement issued by the President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, stated that when an institution with the monopoly of the use of force turned against some of its citizens, nothing could be better than banning such outfit.

They therefore congratulated IGP Mohammed Adamu for taking such decisive decision in the interest of the public.

AYF stated that the ban was long overdue, considering the series of complaints against FSARS, a section of the police that was expected to protect lives and property.

“We commend the IGP for this great feat, we have monitored with sadness how some Nigerians fell victim of such bad treatments and even injury or death, due to alleged atrocities committed by FSARS.”

“While we commiserate with Nigerians and their families who were victims, we hope the Police authorities will ensure that the ban is effective, and come up with other measures that will restore the confidence we have in the police of protecting our lives and property, “he said.

Gujungu recalled that operatives of Nigerian police had performed excellently in foreign missions and wondered why some of them could resort to acts inimical to public peace in Nigeria.

Vanguard