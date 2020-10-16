Fugitive Chinese billionaire allies hyped ‘Hunter Biden bombshell with 3 hard disk drives of videos’

There was more intrigue surrounding a trove of digital materials about Hunter Biden Friday as it was revealed that associates of a dissident Chinese billionaire made cryptic posts about ‘three hard disks’ with damaging information before their release.

The posts, which might be coincidental, raise new questions about the origins of the personal information that has rocked the presidential election.

The online post – which mentioned ‘videos and dossiers’ – anticipated the release of a cache of potentially damaging information about Joe Biden‘s son that appeared in the New York Post this week.

Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is promising additional information on Hunter Biden 10 days before the election

The initial posting of the rumor came from an Internet poster linked to fugitive Chinese dissident Guo Wengui, who is an associate of former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, who the Post identified as first alerting the paper about the Hunter Biden info.

Bannon was aboard Wengui’s mega-yacht when he was arrested last month and the two men joined forces this summer in New York to declare the New Federal State of China. He is identified by the Post as alerting the paper to the information.

The Internet streamer, Wang DingGang, made the cryptic post September 25, the Daily Beast reported.

It said the Chinese politburo sent ‘three hard disks of evidence’ to the Justice Department and to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

John Paul MacIsaac, 44, a former Genius Bar worker who runs his own Mac store in Wilmington, DE, revealed that he had passed the laptop to both the FBI and Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani says the information on the hard drive proves Joe Biden is ‘corrupt.’ He described Hunter Biden as his father’s ‘bag-man’

The unusual post was got an online push three days later on Sept. 28, when the Himalaya Movement, which is connected to both Guo and Bannon, blasted out a tweet. ‘Bombshell… 3 hard disk drives of videos and dossiers of Hunter Biden’s connections with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have been sent to Nancy Pelosi and DOJ. Big money and sex scandal!’ it said.

The tweet included an English translation for the clip about the dissemination of the hard drives. ‘They are betting on both sides,’ the broadcaster says.

Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani provided the paper with a hard drive containing the trove of information on Hunter Biden Sunday, it reported. He says he got it after a computer shop owner provided it to his lawyer.

The computer shop owner, John Paul MacIsaac said this week that a man came into his Wilmington, Del. store in April 2019 with three Apple laptops seeking assistance – a number that matches the material described in what got posted on Youtube.

WHO’S WHO IN TANGLED WEB OF CHINESE LINKS TO HUNTER’S LAPTOP STEVE BANNON Named in original New York Post story as the person who told paper about Hunter’s hard drive in ‘late September.’ The former Trump aide had spent the summer on the superyacht of exiled – and fugitive – Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. Bannon was arrested aboard on fraud charges in August. He has been advising Guo since 2018 and now runs a ‘war room’ podcast on which Guo has appeared GUO WENGUI Became a billionaire in China, apparently through real estate, but fled in 2014 claiming senior Communist officials were targeting him because he was a threat to them. 50-year-old is wanted in China for fraud, but has also faced claims he is a Chinese double agent. In June he and Bannon declared the New Federal State of China, backed by what he says is $100m of his cash, to overthrow Communism. Guo funds media outlet GNews to amplify attacks on Communist leaders. Linked outlets include Voice of Guo, Himalaya Global and Chinese-language Ding Gang. Smoked cigars with Rudy Giuliani on the same day the president’s personal attorney gave the Hunter hard drive to the New York Post HIMALAYA GLOBAL Group which amplifies Guo’s New Federal State of China, with presence in Australia and Canada as well as U.S. On Septembner 28, it tweeted translation of Ding Gang’s claims that the Chinese Communist Party (CCCP) had three of Hunter’s laptops and they would cause a ‘big money and sex scandal.’ That was 12 days before Rudy Giuliani gave it to the New York Post CCCP Central Chinese Communist Party Guo’s sworn enemy who he wants to see removed as country’s rulers. The Hunter emails do not directly link him to known party members, although becoming rich in China without being a member is difficult. Bannon and Guo have used their podcast and online channels to claim it created the coronavirus as a bio weapon

He made copies of the hard drive and provided it to the FBI and to a lawyer for Giuliani, MacIsaac said.

He says he gave it to the FBI in December – a subpoena provided by Giuliani is dated December 19th.

Giuliani says it was also offered to other Republican operatives who he said either turned it down, or that he responded first.

The laptop contained emails with potential revelations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China, as well as a raft of personal photos, although the business emails have not been verified.

It is not clear if the China-connected online post lucked into a prediction about what would transpire weeks before Election Day, or had some knowledge in advance.

On October 11, the day the Post says Giuliani handed over a copy of Hunter’s hard drive, a pro-Guo Twitter account posted images of the fugitive billionaire smiling and smoking cigars with Giuliani.

Despite the information about the three hard drives, elements of the post do not appear to stand up, such as that information was provided to Pelosi.

The Washington Post reported that in December national security adviser Robert O’Brien warned President Trump that U.S. intelligence had flagged Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, where he was seeking to obtain information to prove his theories of Biden ‘corruption.’

Intercepted communications showed Giuliani was dealing with people tied to Russian intelligence, according to the report.

Giuliani is promising more to come from the hard drive in a new interview with the Daily Caller, where he revealed his attorney has been in possession of the information for months.

‘By the time 10 days is out, you’ll have the whole thing,’ he said.

‘We’re going to be in control of putting it out and we’re going to catch them in lies,’ the former New York Mayor said.

‘He gave it to the FBI first,’ Giuliani said of the computer store owner. A subpoena he has furnished is dated December.

‘And he waited four or five months,’ said Giuliani. ‘He held on to forged copies of it. He gave two to friends of his in case he was killed.’

‘He waited about four months, five months, I’m not sure because my lawyer’s the one who talked to him about this,’ Giuliani said.

He said it contained ‘horrible, disgusting’ photos that proved it was Hunter’s information.

Giuliani says the information on the hard drive proves Joe Biden is ‘corrupt.’ The former mob prosecutor described Hunter Biden as his father’s ‘bag-man,’ based on information on the hard drive.

Giuliani told NewsMax Thursday the president did not know about the information.

‘Because they covered it up. The president didn’t know this. I didn’t know this, this part, until now, until a few weeks ago, approximately when I found out about it,’ he said.

He told Bannon’s podcast Thursday the hard drive contained 1,000 photos and said it contained 40,000 emails.