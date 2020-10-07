Fulani Herdsmen Kill Pastor, Abduct Daughter in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia have killed one Rev. Yohanna Abashiya in Kaduna and kidnapped his daughter.

The incident took place on October 1, in Agui, Maraban Rido in Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna. The deceased was the resident pastor of Baptist Church in the community.

Facebook user, Gideon Sarki John, stated that the gunmen stormed the pastor’s residence at night, shot him dead and whisked away his daughter.

He wrote:

“Please Christian brethren, these family needs our prayers now, on first October ,2020 night hour Fulani herdmen came and kill this man of God Rev. Yohanna Abashiya he was pastoring at Baptist Church Agui Under Maraban Rido Kaduna state, and also took away with his child up to now no good news about the child. Ohh, God have mercy and comfort these family in a special way.”

Like this: Like Loading...