FULL VIDEO: Lekki shootings casualties have questions to answer — Tinubu

By Idowu Bankole

A former governor of Lagos state and the current National leader of the ruling All progressive congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has declared that those who suffered casualties while protesting against police brutality and other human rights violations in the country have questions to answer.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Tinubu questioned the duration and intention of their stay at the Lekki Tollgate. He also debunked claims of the abduction of his son, Seyi Tinubu, saying he paid nothing to have him with him.

