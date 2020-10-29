‘funding-crucial-to-education’

Daily News

From Oladele Oge, Nsukka

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has emphasised the need for adequate funding of education. He noted that  lack of adequate investment in education would hamper the growth of the economy.

According to him, education  remains  the driver of any economy and fast-tracks  infrastructural development.

He said the country must invest in education to compete with other nations.

“The annual budget of Nigeria on education is low and  an indication that government is not giving education the required attention.

“Adequate investment in education will create more employment,  increase literacy levels and reduce poverty level in the country.

“It is unfortunate that no fewer than 15 million children are out of school in the country. Who knows what  their  contributions would be if  they are educated?”

Obi, however, urged those in government  to cut costs  in  governance by reducing the  number of aides,  special assistants and other things that waste tax payers’money.

”If  those in government can  cut costs  by avoiding unnecessary expenditures, it will aid  infrastructural development and  provide more jobs,” he said.

He  explained that countries like China, India, United States, Britain and South Africa have good economy because they dedicated a  good percentage of their annual budget to education.

He urged  the Federal Government to increase its financial assistance to Micro Small Medium  Enterprises (MSMEs) to   create more jobs and boost the economy.

“Investment in education and support of MSMEs  have  boosted  the economy of China and other leading economies in the world,” he said.

