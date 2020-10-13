Funmi Bamidele launches basketball mobile clinic for schools in Ibadan 

Ex-international, Funmi Bamidele, has started a campaign to introduce basketball to children at the grassroots through a mobile clinic targeted at schools in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Ibadan-based national basketball referee said she was motivated to start the campaign by the neglect the game is suffering at the grassroots, saying there is need to take the game to children in their schools.

“The problem facing all our sports today is lack of drive to develop them at the grassroots, and that is the main reason behind Mobile Basketball Clinics. It is basically to introduce the game to our wards right from the early ages, which we know will afford us the opportunity to discover, train and develop their potentials,” she said.

The wife of late former Green Eagles defender, Tunde Bamidele, said many schools in Ibadan have keyed into the programme, adding there are plans to extend it to other parts of the state and the nooks and crannies of the country.

Mrs. Bamidele, who was at the Sacred Heart School, Akinyemi Way, Ring Road Ibadan to preach her gospel, said the project is just one of numerous programmes her Funmi Bamidele Basketball Foundation (FBBF) has initiated to revive the game and create awareness for basketball, especially at the grassroots.