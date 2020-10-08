FUTMinna to build hotel

Our Reporter

THE Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna), Prof. Abdullahi Bala, has approved the construction of a 50-room hotel, at the Gidan Kwano Campus.

The project site, which was released to Shelter Suites & Hotels Limited, an Abuja-based building firm, is opposite the university golf course.

Bala thanked Shelter Hotels for showing interest in constructing the hotel. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed last month.

According to the him, the project is consistent with the institution’s vision of providing quality infrastructure on FUTMinna campuses to boost teaching and learning.

“The hotel facility is going to provide a very conducive ambience for our guests, students, staff, examiners, parents and others. Beyond that, this hotel facility being what it promises to be, an edifice of international standards, is going to stand out in Minna. It is my hope that by the time this hotel is in operation, this place will be a beehive of activity,” said Bala.

He expressed optimism that the hotel, close to the university’s golf course, would provide an avenue for people to come from all over the world to FUTMinna to play golf and relax.

He promised to continue attracting investments from the private sector to address the attendant infrastructural challenges in the institution due to paucity of funds.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Shelter Suites and Hotels, Malam Faruk Aliyu, praised FUTMinna for giving them the opportunity to add value to the institution’s developmental drive through the construction of the world-class hotel.

