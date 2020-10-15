Ganduje makes Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, permanent chairman of Council of Emirs

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Wednesday assented to the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law, 2020, which makes Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero the permanent Chairman of the Council of Emirs.

With the signing of this into Law, it has put an halt to the rotational chairmanship of the council as Aminu Ado Bayero remains the Chairman of the Council, with Gidan Shettima as the Council secretariat, a stone thrown from the Kano Emir’s palace.

The Governor assented to the amended law during the State Executive Council meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Wednesday.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, quoted Governor Ganduje saying, “Similarly, before the signing of this Amended Law, we had 4 kingmakers from each of the 5 Emirates. But we now amended it to have 5 kingmakers from each of the 5 Emirates in the state. We did that to avert any unwanted situation in an event of appointing an Emir if need be. So we need to have odd numbers not even numbers,” Ganduje stated.

On why it make Emir Bayero permanent chairman, the statement quoted the Governor saying, “Kano being the 4th in the ranking of Emirs in the country, and Kano Emir attends engagements at higher level, national, to avoid contradiction of whatever sort, Kano Emir should therefore be a permanent Chairman of the State Council of Emirs.

“Governor Ganduje further reveals that, very soon the Emir of Kano would be inaugurated as the Chairman of the State Council of Emirs and the Secretariat, located at Gidan Shettima is under renovation,” the statement reads.

Recall that during the reign of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Chairmanship was scheduled to be rotational across the 5 Emirs.

Meanwhile, the four newly created Emirates include Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano.

Vanguard News Nigeria