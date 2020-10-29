ganduje-presents-n147.9bn-2021-appropriation-to-kano-assembly

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has presented a total sum of N147,935,302,948 2021 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly.

In the document, total recurrent revenue to be collected is estimated at the sum of N106,121,457,794, that would be generated through N24,000,256,503 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), N52,250,000,00 from Federation Account while Value Added Tax (VAT) will is projected to be N28,401,874,754.

Other receipts on the recurrent revenue stand at N1,469,326,537, making the total recurrent revenue lower by N604,692,618 when compared to 2020 Budget.

Similarly, the proposed recurrent expenditure for next year as presented by Ganduje stands at N73,273,989,998, consisting of N7,692,437,537 as Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges, N55,610,090,282 as personnel cost and N9,971,462,179 is earmarked as overhead cost.

The proposed capital expenditure for the 2021 fiscal document stands at N74,661,312,950, which is higher than that of 2020 revised budget by N14,175,781,008.

On the sectoral distribution of the document, the education sector takes a lion share with over N37 Billion representing 25% of the total budget and followed by health with N25 billion representing 17%.

A total sum of N5.7 billion was earmarked for agriculture while N3 billion is earmarked for the take-off of Kano light train project. Housing and transport have N3 billion while information got N2.5 billion.

Tagged “Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development”, Ganduje told the legislature that the fiscal document was targeted to reflects the vision for diversification of the state economy.

“Having laid down the foundation for the implementation of policies and programmes of our administration in the last ten months, we intend to commit our energy and resources to the pursuit of major projects and programmes in the 2021 fiscal year,” Ganduje said.

“The focus of the budget will also integrate the Almajiri system of education, security, food security, fight against corruption (the state has the vibrant Anti-Corruption Agency, as acknowledged by the governor), health, empowerment programmes, skills acquisition and public-private partnership, among others.”

