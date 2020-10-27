ganduje-presents-n147.9bn-budget-for-2021

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Tuesday, presented the 2021 budget of N147.9 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ganduje said that the budget tagged ‘Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development’ will focus on education and infrastructural development.

He said that N74 billion of the budget was for capital expenditure representing 55.5 per cent, while N72.2 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing over 40 per cent.

Mr Ganduje said that the total recurrent revenue for the state for 2021 was estimated at N106 billion.

He said that the amount included N24 billion Internally Generated Revenue(IGR), N52 billion from the federation account and N28 billion Value Added Tax (VAT).

According to Mr Ganduje, over N37.8 billion, representing 25 per cent of the budget is allocated to the education sector, while N11.8 billion is allocated to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

He said N25.5 billion was allocated to the health sector, while the Ministry of Environment was allocated N1.1 billion.

“We proposed N2.5 billion for the information sector, over N9 billion for water resources, N5.2 billion for judiciary, while religious affairs was allocated N557 billion.

“The budget reflects our vision for diversification of sources of revenue with a view to laying solid foundation that will guide the administration to pursue its development objectives.

“Also to enable us built on our operational principles, aspirations and priorities geared towards the continued leadership position of the state,” he said.

Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, Speaker of the house, promised that the lawmakers would speedily consider and pass the budget.

He, however, said that the lawmakers would properly scrutinise the budget and follow due process before its passage.

The speaker pledged that the house would continue to work together with the executive for the development of the state.