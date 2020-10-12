Ganduje suspends aide for attacking Buhari

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday suspended his Special Adviser on Media Salihu Yakasai over his “unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on a social media platform.”

Ganduje had also sacked his former commissioner of works for his comments on late Abba Kyari, who died of COVID-19. The sacked commissioner, it was gathered, later contracted Coronavirus, although he survived.

Yakasai’s indefinite suspension was conveyed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba, saying “the suspension is with immediate effect.”

The governor said, though the media aide said the indiscreet comment was his personal opinion, as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

Governor Ganduje warned political appointees and public servants in Kano State to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating the polity.

He said he was committed to the policies and programmes of the Buhari administration.