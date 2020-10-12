Ganduje suspends aide over comment on Buhari

Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje PHOTO: Twitter

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, over his comment on President Muhammadu Buhari in the social media.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, yesterday directed the immediate suspension of the aide.

According to Ganduje, though the aide described the comment as his personal opinion, “as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.”

While restating his loyalty to the policies and programmes of Buhari’s administration, Ganduje warned all political appointees and public servants in Kano to guard against statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

Yakasai, in his twitter handle @awasiu yesterday, had alleged that Buhari was insensitive to public outcry.

Specifically, regarding the #EndSARS protest, the suspended aide said no government in Nigeria could be compared to the present administration on zero empathy to public plight.

Last April, Ganduje had sacked his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, over a comment on Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to the President.

