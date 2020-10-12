Ganduje suspends media aide over verbal attack on Buhari

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, over some unguarded verbal attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media platform.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

He said though the media aide had owned up that the indiscreet comment was his personal opinion, but as a public figure, it would be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

The governor warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of President Buhari’s administration.

The suspension might not be unconnected to Yakasai’s tweet on Sunday on his twitter handle @dawisu, where he said:

“Whatever you do in life, make sure you never lose your voice. Speak up against injustice, speak up against inaction, speak up for what you believe in, demand for your right and never let a temporary position or privilege stop you from standing with the people. Enough is enough! #EndSARS,” the tweet however reads.

