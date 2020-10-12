Garda inquiry into death of man found at road in west Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was found in west Dublin in “unexplained circumstances”.

Gardaí attended the scene on the N3 at the Snugborough Road Bridge at 3.30am on Monday following reports that a man was lying unconscious in the area.

The man was brought to Connolly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A postmortem is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

Gardaí said they were investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death. They have appealed for any witnesses or for anyone with any information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage such as dash-cam, who were on the Snugborough Road or travelling on the N3 between 1am and 3.30am to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.