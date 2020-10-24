Gardaí find ‘fully operational bar’ after visiting suspected shebeen

Gardaí in Co Kildare have seized kegs of beer, spirits and bar equipment after visiting a suspected shebeen and discovering a “fully operational bar”.

Officers obtained a warrant as part of Operation Navigation and searched a premises near Athy on Friday night that was fitted with a bar, stools, tables and chairs, a 70-inch flat screen TV and a pool table, a Garda spokesman said.

“An investigation commenced after gardaí in Athy became aware through social media that this premises was operating contrary to the Liquor Licensing Regulations and that members of the public were congregating there in contravention of the Health Act 1947,” he added.

“At approximately 8pm on Friday . . . gardaí conducted a search under warrant of the suspected shebeen premises and located a fully operational bar in a repurposed state.”

Five kegs of beer, a significant amount of spirits and bottled beers, and bar equipment such as taps, gas and coolers were seized from the property, which also had a smoking area and a store room and a toilet for visitors.

“A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the spokesman said.

“An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local Garda station.”