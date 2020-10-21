gas-leak-at-upper-east-side-mansion-at-‘explosive-levels’-as-all-residents-are-evacuated 

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

21 October 2020

A major gas leak was reported at an Upper East Side mansion in New York City Wednesday morning with officials warning the readings were at ‘explosive levels’.

All residents were evacuated from the building and roads were closed in the area as firefighters responded to the situation at 14 E 63rd St.

Multiple Fire Department New York (FDNY) firefighters were pictured on the scene on the street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue soon before midday Wednesday.

Concerns grew that the building was in danger of exploding after the FDNY warned gas level readings in the basement were dangerously high.

The FDNY later said the situation was under control.

Concerns of a gas leak were first reported around 10:45 a.m. in the vicinity around Fifth Avenue and E 63rd St, close to where a major gas main excavation is taking place.

Crews from gas supplier Con Edison as well as FDNY responded to the scene.

Firefighters confirmed there was a ‘severe’ gas leak in a building located at 14 E 63rd St., with gas levels in the basement of the building at explosive levels.

Roads were shuttered and residents evacuated to safety and more FDNY fire engines were said to be on route to assist soon after midday.

The New York City Emergency Management Department released a statement around midday saying residents from 12 E 63rd St and 16 E 63rd St had also been evacuated as a precaution.

Soon after 1:30 p.m. the FDNY said the situation was under control.

It is not clear who owns the building or if it is currently a residential or commercial space.

The affluent Manhattan neighborhood is a stone’s throw from Central Park and Fifth Avenue

The building was last on the market in 2015 when it sold for $22,250,000 as a seven-bed, five-bath townhouse.

According to Streeteasy, the building appears to have been converted into six separate units.

It is based in the affluent Lenox Hill neighborhood in Manhattan and is just a stone’s throw from both Central Park and New York’s shopping hub Fifth Avenue.