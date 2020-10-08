Gas Plant Explodes In Lagos

A gas plant has exploded at the Ipaja area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos.

According to a statement by the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, destroying several properties.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, noted that the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

“We have activated an emergency response plan. Update will follow,” he added.

While further assessment of the area is still ongoing, the agency has, however, noted that eight fatalities have been identified.