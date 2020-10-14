Gbajabiamila inaugurates National Assembly testing centre

By Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has inaugurated the COVID-19 testing centre in the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila said the idea behind having a COVID-19 testing centre within the National Assembly is for the over 4,000 people working in the federal legislature to easily get tested.

He said by the nature of their work, relating with different people every day, it was imperative for lawmakers and their staff to have the COVID-19 test.

The Speaker urged lawmakers, especially members of the House, their aides, the staff of the National Assembly and other support staff to ensure that they get tested, now that they have a testing centre closer to them.

He thanked the chairman of the ad-hoc committee on COVID-19, Rep. Haruna Mshelia, and the management of the National Assembly as well as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their efforts in establishing the centre.

Earlier, the chairman of the House COVID-19 Ad-hoc panel, Mshelia, said the centre was established following the directive by the Speaker.

Read Also: Gbajabiamila hails dissolution of SARS

He noted that his panel received the support of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC and the National Assembly in making the testing centre a reality.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc. Ojo Amos Olatunde, thanked all those that made the centre a reality for their commitment to humanity.