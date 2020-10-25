EndSARS Protests: Lagos will need N1trn for reconstruction — Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that Lagos State required a minimum of N1 Trillion to reconstruct the extensive damage of properties across the metropolis.

The South West Governors have alleged that there were some elements keenly anxious to annihilate the South West and destroy it common heritage. Also, the Ministers from South,West condemned the violence, saying proper investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the violence and prevent future occurrence.

They spoke during a commiseration and solidarity visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina, after an the spot assessment of some structures burnt by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests last Wednesday and Thursday in Lagos Island.

The team visited the burnt Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, building, Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, located in CMS, and the popular Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle. Gbajabiamila, speaking with state house correspondents, said,” We stand in solidarity with Lagos state government and the people of the state This is indeed a difficult period. This is not the Lagos of our dream. Its indeed very sad. “I don’t want to take ethnic dimension but I urge us to shut our ears to ethnic conspiracy theory. Nation building is a joint task.”

While commending the northerners for not joining in the violent protests, Gbajabiamila said, “I don’t know where Nigeria will be standing today if the north had been a part of this. that’s why I commend my brothers and sisters from the north. “The House of Representatives will do all it can to compensate all those who suffered brutality including policemen that lost their lives in the process.

“Also whatever the house can do in rebuilding Lagos and other states it will do. We are now in a state of reconstruction. What must be done will be done. “You have fought a good fight, government, National Assembly have listened. Its time to take stock and ensure it never happened again Gbajabiamila said.

What has happened has happened. “However, we want to know what exactly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate. The judicial panel must reveal this. However, I want to encourage Nigerians to allow peace to reign. “I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1 Trillion to rebuild what had been lost and damaged. You can see we are moving backward. “Hence, we must consider the consequences of our actions before embarking on any venture. I therefore, appeal to the youths to allow peace to reign henceforth. I still believe in unity of Nigeria.”

