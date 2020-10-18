Genevieve Nnaji reveals personal experience with SARS

Since the #EndSars protests began Nollywood’s leading lady, Genevieve Nnaji has not kept quiet. While she has not made any physical outing anywhere she has made sure her voice was loud and clear.

First to feel her wrath is the governor of Rivers State Nyesome Wike who warned against any form of protest in his State. Next was President Muhhamadu Buhari, to whom she wrote an open letter which she posted on her Instagram page.

In the five paragraph letter, Genevieve gave an account of how she came to know of SARS and their unfriendly tactics.

“ My niece was harassed by SARS for carrying a laptop. Her own laptop. She was slapped across the face for simply asking why her laptop was being seized. At only 13, she had to deal with police brutality. Complaints were made and nothing was done. No one is spared and we are all affected,” she writes.

To the President, she continues, “ Mr President, this is the current state of your country. The stability of a nation is largely dependent on leadership. And every head of house has one chance to build their legacy. Sir, you have had two.

What our country is today is a reflection of your leadership, your legacy. I’m getting weary and tired of being optimistic about change but even then I can’t complain. I am one of the privileged few but that doesn’t mean that I get to give up now.”

