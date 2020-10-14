George Floyd stopped breathing for 3 minutes as onlookers begged cops to check his pulse 30 TIMES

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

George Floyd stopped breathing for three minutes as onlookers pleaded with cops to check his pulse nearly 30 times, new court filings have revealed.

Floyd, who died May 25, appeared not to be breathing for at least three of the nine and a half minutes Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, according to prosecutors. His death was captured in bystander video that set off protests around the world.

A court filing Tuesday by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s team says Floyd was held down by cops for around 9 minutes, 30 seconds – longer than previously cited, The Star Tribune reports. DailyMail.com has contacted the office of AG Ellison.

The court document states: ‘For at least three of those minutes, Floyd appeared not to be breathing. And for at least two and a half minutes, the officers were unable to locate Floyd’s pulse.

‘After Floyd fell silent, the crowd alerted the officers 10 times that Floyd was no longer moving, warned them nine times that Floyd was unresponsive, and pleaded with them nearly 30 times to check Floyd’s pulse.’

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter; Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin last week posted $1 million bond and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.

A Minnesota judge cited safety concerns as he issued new conditions of release that would allow him to live in a neighboring state while he awaits trial.

After repeated pleas from the bystanders to check his pulse, Kueng reported: ‘I can’t find one.’

Ten seconds later he reaffirms: ‘I can’t find one.’

Despite that, the officers continued to hold Floyd down for another two minutes and thirty seconds.

An off duty Minneapolis firefighter was even warned to stay away when she offered medical assistance.

The filing states: ‘The officers also ignored the off-duty firefighter’s plea for them to begin chest compressions. Indeed, none of the officers ever attempted CPR while Floyd was on the ground.’

Chauvin also ‘rejected’ Lane’s question of if they should roll Floyd over, telling him and Kueng to ‘stay put where you got him’.

Kueng added: ‘Just leave him.’

The filing notes how Kueng smirked as Chauvin told Floyd: ‘You’re doing a lot of talking, a lot of yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to say things.’

It also notes how Floyd ‘immediately becoming calmer and saying thank you to Kueng three times’ when asked to sit on a curb by Kueng.

Thao then tells the concerned crowd: ‘He’s talking, so he’s fine. This is why you don’t do drugs, kids.’

In a request dated Monday and made public Tuesday, prosecutors had asked the judge to restrict public access to new court filings for two days so the opposing side has a chance to ask for that information to be sealed.

Their request was filed the same day that defense attorney Earl Gray submitted body camera videos and transcripts of a 2019 arrest of Floyd that he says shows Floyd was not the law-abiding citizen he has been portrayed to be.

Monday’s court filings by prosecutors include their explanation of why they believe the four men should receive longer prison sentences if convicted.

They also filed proposed jury questions about aggravating factors in the case, and a 44-page document that provides more detail about Chauvin’s prior use of neck or head and upper body restraints.