George Ugbomah wins IGCC’s Anyansi Handicap Kitty

George Ugbomah at the weekend scored 74 net to win the Chike Anyansi Kitty held at the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba. The competition was organised to celebrate the new handicap of Chike Anyansi.

The exciting golf kitty saw Esenwan and C. Nwani retuning first and second runners up respectively, while L. Ndarake beat Rimlinger to the third runner up prize.

The 88 participants drawn from top golf clubs in the country had fun navigating the tricky IGCC golf course. They were also treated to a fantastic party during the prize presentation, where 25 trophies were given to all winners.

Speaking on the event, sponsor, Chike Anyansi, who joined the golfing family barely three months ago, thanked all the golfers and his friends for being part of the tourney.

He promised continuous sponsorship of events at the IGCC, while pledging to do his best to enhance development of golf at the grassroots.

Among dignitaries that monitored the event live on zoom was Prince Ned Nwoko, who owns a golf course in Idumuje, Delta State.

