germany,-france-prepare-for-new-lockdowns

Agency Reporter

Germany and France braced for new lockdowns on Wednesday, as governments sought to stop the fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases that are beginning to fill European hospitals.

French markets opened lower on expectations that President Emmanuel Macron will announce tough measures during a televised evening address to the nation.

Doctors in France are calling on the government to impose a new nationwide lockdown, noting that more than half of the country’s intensive care units are now occupied by COVID-19 patients and medical staff are under increasing strains.

Most parts of France were coloured deep red on a map representing COVID-cases from the European Centres for Disease Prevention and Control, signifying more than 240 cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks.