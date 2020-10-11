Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured at charity event to stop sex trafficking

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

A photo has emerged showing accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at a charity event to oppose sex trafficking prior to her arrest.

Maxwell, smiling, is seen at the 2013 fundraiser for Stop the Trafficking of People in New York’s Meatpacking district, posing with the group’s founder Celhia de Lavarene.

‘She’s got some nerve. But I am not surprised,’ de Lavarene told The Sun. ‘I’ve come to realize that these people need to appear to be doing good and make people believe it.’

In July, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and federally charged with enticement of minors and sex trafficking of children in connection with her decades-long association with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell (left) is seen at a 2013 event to stop sex trafficking with (left to right) French Ambassador to the US François Delattre, Stop founder founder Celhia de Lavarene, French fashion designer Catherine Malandrino, Bic pen fortune heir Bruno Bich, and Baroness Veronique Bich

The photo from the 2013 event shows Maxwell posing with de Lavarene, French Ambassador to the US François Delattre, French fashion designer Catherine Malandrino, Bic pen fortune heir Bruno Bich, and Baroness Veronique Bich.

The charity group funds rescue centers for girls and women who escape sex traffickers, so they are not forced back on the streets.

At the swanky fundraiser, Maxwell looked on as Delattre gave an impassioned speech supporting the group’s mission and speaking out against sex trafficking.

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July arrest on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s and sometimes joined the abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell is seen in a court sketch from her July 14 arraignment in Manhattan Federal Court

The investigation into Epstein remains active, leading prosecutors said Tuesday, as they argued to keep 40 pages of photos and 40 pages of documents about his victims a secret from Ghislaine Maxwell.

Manhattan prosecutors say they want to delay giving materials from dozens of victims cooperating with the government and who will not testify at trial to lawyers for the British socialite.

They told a judge in a letter that they want to try to prevent lawyers for Epstein’s incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about the files until two months before her criminal trial next summer.

The active probe leaves open the possibility of additional arrests. The files are said to include school pictures and bank and travel records.

Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, with attorneys David Boies, left, and Brad Edwards during a news conference outside Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse following a hearing in the Jeffrey Epstein case on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Maxwell has hired a New York-based lawyer who previously represented one of Osama bin Laden’s henchmen, as she seeks to bolster her team ahead of her trial.

Bobbi Sternheim is described on the website of her law firm, Fasulo Braverman & Di Maggio, as a ‘recognized leader’ in ‘litigating difficult and complex cases’.

Epstein, 66, died in what was ruled a suicide in August 2019 while he was housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal lockup adjacent to Manhattan federal courthouses.

At the time, he faced federal sex trafficking charges and was held without bail a month after his arrest.

Prosecutors want to delay turning materials from some victims over to the defense until eight weeks before her trial scheduled for July.

A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for Maxwell. Prosecutors said defense lawyers have indicated they will oppose the secrecy request.

In its letter, prosecutors said revealing 40 pages of photographs and 40 pages of documents related to Epstein victims who were harmed after the time spanned by the charges against Maxwell could jeopardize the government’s ongoing investigation and scare other victims from cooperating.

Prosecutors said charges against Maxwell pertain to illegal sex acts that occurred between 1994 and 1997, but the indictment emerged from a wider probe that went beyond that period.