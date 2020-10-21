Breaking News

Ghosts: Dolly Alderton’s debut novel haunts, but not in a good way

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Never let anyone claim that being a critic is a soft job, I constantly put my life on the line. For example, just the other day I was leaving Mile End tube station when I felt the whoosh of a bullet miss my head by mere inches. When I turned to gather the source, I saw John Banville hurriedly escaping into a Skoda. A similar event befell me a couple of months ago when I found a dead rat in my sock drawer, a crumpled sheet of paper from “the desk of Edna O’Brien” shoved beneath the rodent corpse.

Oh it is a lonely life in the literary trenches, a life surely to become even lonelier as I must report that Dolly Alderton’s debut novel brought me nothing but pain and disappointment.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

#EndSARS Protest Disrupts Handball Premier League Resumption

Previous article

Pulling stunts with the Land Rover 007 team

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News