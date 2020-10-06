Gilmore Girls celebrates its 20th anniverary

Today marks a big anniversary for Gilmore Girls, which premiered 20 years ago on October 5, 2000 — and where the show led, fans followed.

The mother-daughter drama became one of The WB’s most popular series, running for seven seasons and making the jump to The CW before ending in 2007 — and then coming back nearly a decade later for a four-episode miniseries in 2016.

While superfans got to revisit Lorelai, Rory, and the rest of Stars Hollow in Netflix‘s A Year in the Life, FEMAIL is marking the show’s big birthday by looking at what the stars have been up do since the premiere two decades ago.

Happy birthday! Today marks a big anniversary for Gilmore Girls, which premiered 20 years ago on October 5, 2000

Star: Lauren Graham played Lorelai Gilmore (left), manager of the Independence Inn in Stars Hollow and grown teen mom to Rory. Lauren, now 53, is pictured right in 2010

Lauren Graham / Lorelai Gilmore

Lauren Graham, now 53, was just 33 when she debuted as Lorelai Gilmore, manager of the Independence Inn in Stars Hollow, Connecticut and grown teen mom to overachiever daughter Rory.

Lauren was a Barnard College grad who had already appeared on Caroline in the City, Townies, Seinfeld, and NewsRadio when she won her breakout role, for which she’d earn Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

During Gilmore Girls’ run, Lauren appeared in several films including Bad Santa, Because I Said So, and Evan Almighty.

Just a few years after Gilmore Girls wrapped, lightening struck for a second time for Lauren, who landed the role of Sarah Braverman on Parenthood.

Second series: Just a few years after Gilmore wrapped, lightening struck for a second time for Lauren, who landed the role of Sarah Braverman on Parenthood

Literary: The English Literature graduate published her debut novel, ‘Someday, Someday, Maybe,’ in 2003 (left); she later published ‘Talking as Fast as I Can’

Love: In addition to finding another TV hit in Parenthood, Lauren also found love with co-star and on-air brother, Peter Krause. The two (seen in January) have been together for a decade

In addition to finding another TV hit in Parenthood, Lauren also found love with her co-star and on-air brother, Peter Krause. The two have been together for a decade.

Meanwhile, Lauren also found success outside Hollywood. The English Literature graduate published her debut novel, ‘Someday, Someday, Maybe,’ in 2013.

She has followed it up with two more books: ‘Talking as Fast as I Can: from Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between),’ and ‘In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It.’

Most recently, in 2016, she returned to the role of Lorelai for the Netflix revival.

Mini-me: Alexis Bledel was 19 when she hit screens as 16-year-old Rory Gilmore (left), the fast-talking bookworm who was more BFF than daughter to mom Lorelai. She is seen right in 2020

Much-anticipated: Both Lauren and Alexis, now 39, came back for the Netflix revival in 2016, a four-part miniseries that saw many of the main characters return to Stars Hollow

Alexis Bledel / Rory Gilmore

Alexis Bledel was 19 when she hit screens as 16-year-old Rory Gilmore, the fast-talking Chilton-bound bookworm who was more BFF than daughter to mom Lorelai.

Most of her work had been in modeling until that point, with Rory as Alexis’ first credited role — but she quickly racked up movies during the series’ run, including Tuck Everlasting in 2002 and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005.

After she left Rory temporarily behind at the end of season seven — her Yale journalism grad character headed off to embed with Barack Obama during his 2008 campaign — Alexis starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 in 2008 and Jenny’s Wedding in 2015.

She also had a three-episode arch as Beth Dawes in Mad Men in 2012, in which her character had brief affair with Pete Campbell.

Life imitating art: Alexis went on to have a role in Mad Men in 2012, and has since married her on-screen partner, Vincent Kartheiser

Serious stuff: She has most recently appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale, playing Emily Malek — a.k.a. Ofglen, Ofroy, and Ofjacob

It turns out that the romance wasn’t just happening on screen: Alexis and Vincent Kartheiser went on to privately date, and then shocked fans by tying the knot in 2014.

Just over a year later, the couple had a son — though the pair have remained so secretive about their private lives that not only do no photos of the child exist, but the baby’s name isn’t even known by fans.

After heading back to work on Gilmore’s Netflix revival, Alexis popped up on competing streaming service Hulu in The Handmaid’s Tale, playing Emily Malek — a.k.a. Ofglen, Ofroy, and Ofjacob.

Now 39, Alexis is reportedly set to star in a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie alongside Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn.

Swoon! Scott Patterson played Luke Danes (left), the owner of Stars Hollow hangout Luke’s Diner. Scott, now 63, is seen right in 2016

Scott Patterson / Luke Danes

Luke Danes, the owner of Stars Hollow hangout Luke’s Diner, was not initially cast as a love interest for Lorelai. Lauren revealed in her book Talking as Fast as I Can that it was all Scott’s charm — and the actors’ chemistry — that made the show’s central romantic relationship happen.

Before he was dreamy ol’ Butch Danes, Scott was playing Triple-A baseball for six years, pitching for the Braves’ and Yankee’s farm teams.

Soon after switching from baseball to acting, Scott was picking up bit parts on Will & Grace and Seinfeld — two years before Lauren had her own small role on the show.

But Gilmore Girls gave way to more parts including Aliens in America, 90210, The Event, and Saw IV through VI.

On screen: Gilmore Girls gave way to more parts including Aliens in America, 90210, The Event (pictured), and Saw IV through VI

Now 63, Scott told the Mirror this week that the fact that he ‘lucked into something this beloved’ was ‘a very pleasant surprise.’

‘Not to sound cornball but it’s nice to know that I am a part of something that has left the world a better place, and will continue to do so,’ he said.

‘It’s safe, it makes people happy and, in my opinion, it depicts life the way it really is — filled with eccentric characters who are hysterically funny,’ he said. ‘Throw in a love story the magnitude of a Luke and Lorelai and you’ve got a very pleasing brew.’

He also revealed his favorite memory from the show: shooting the first season in the pilot, in which Lorelai begs Luke for coffee.

‘Lauren and I had not acted together before and I am always a bit nervous to see if the actor I’m paired with really knows what they are doing and I relaxed right away because so much of acting is non-verbal and she gets that,’ he said.

‘We had a huge job in that opening scene of using our physicality to tip off somewhat our attraction to one another, my longing, hers, that I was working class and she was upper, with a wink and nod and a look as subtle as we could make it. That’s hard.’

Famous: Kelly Bishop had already enjoyed an illustrious career when she came to the screen as Emily Gilmore (left). She is seen right in January

Kelly Bishop / Emily Gilmore

Kelly Bishop had already enjoyed an illustrious career when she came to the screen as Emily Gilmore.

A big Broadway star, she originated the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line in 1975, winning the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. As it would have it, that same year Edward Hermann — who would go on to play her on-screen husband Richard Gilmore — won the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

Dancer: Kelly, now 76, kept busy after the show ended, and in 2012 starred in Bunheads, another series by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino

Her film credits included Dirty Dancing, Private Parts, and Wonder Boys, among others.

But she really won hearts as Emily, the overbearing but often misunderstood mother of Lorelai and grandmother of Rory.

‘I used to say, Emily Gilmore is a piece of work,’ Kelly told NBC, adding that the writing on the show was ‘the best material’ she’s ever done.

As for her favorite parts of working on the series, she added: ‘I liked the clothes. They spend a lot of money on my wardrobe… I liked her attitude. She was so difficult. And demanding. And hard to please, as far as Loralei was concerned.’

Though their characters bickered on-screen, however, Kelly said she and Lauren got along quite well.

‘She and I became so close and still are close. She really is like a daughter to me and I really am like a mother to her… whenever we get together it just clicks right in again. There’s just a real love and trust and pleasure. We have the same sense of humor. She’s great, I’m really crazy about Lauren.’

Kelly, now 76, kept busy after the show ended, and in 2012 starred in Bunheads, another series by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino that crushed fans say was canceled before its time.

Patriarch: Edward Hermann, who passed away in December 2014, played Lorelai’s dad and Rory’s grandpa, Richard Gilmore (left). He is seen right in 2011

Missed: He passed on New Year’s Eve in 2014, and his death — and Richard’s passing — were written into the revival

Edward Hermann / Richard Gilmore

Prior to coming to the small screen as Lorelai’s dad and Rory’s grandpa Richard Gilmore, Edward had starred on Broadway and in countless big films, including Annie, Overboard, Ri¢hie Ri¢h, and The Lost Boys.

His run on Gilmore Girls coincided with roles in The Practice, Oz, and The Aviator.

After the series ended in 2007, Edward took a small recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy and popped up on 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, Law & Order, and The Good Wife.

Sadly, he died of brain cancer on New Year’s Eve, 2014, at the age of 71. While he wasn’t around for the revival, the characters mourned Richard’s loss in the show.

Legend: Before becoming a comedy giant, Melissa McCarthy, now 50, played Sookie St. James (left), the chef at the inn and Lorelai’s best friend. She is seen right in 2019

Melissa McCarthy / Sookie St. James

Lorelai’s best friend and inn partner Sookie St. James was much beloved by fans of the show, who adored her sweet, quirky humor — but viewers had no idea how much was more to come from Melissa McCarthy, 50.

An alum of the improv troupe The Groundlings, Melissa was cast in another comedy series, Samantha Who?, from 2007 to 2009, and then Mike & Molly, which ran from 2010 to 2016.

But her star exploded in 2011 with the release of Bridesmaids, when fans saw a different side of her.

TV career: She went on to star on Mike & Molly for six seasons (left) and even won an Emmy Award for her role on the sitcom in 2011 (right)

Superstar status: Her comedy breakout was in the mega-hit film Bridesmaids

She has since gone on to star in several comedy blockbusters including The Heat and Ghostbusters

She was soon starring in countless comedy blockbusters, including Identity Thief, The Heat, Tammy, Spy, The Boss, Ghostbusters, and Life of the Party.

After winning an Emmy for Mike & Molly, she also starred in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Kitchen.

Melissa is married to fellow comedian Ben Falcone, with whom she started the production company On the Day Productions and has two daughters, Vivienne and Georgette.

Evolution: Liza Weil, now 43, played Rory’s frenemy-turned-genuine friend Paris Geller (left). The actress is pictured right in February

A scarier turn: She went on to star as Bonnie Winterbottom in How to Get Away With Murder

Liza Weil / Paris Geller

Liza Weil, 43, was only a minor character in the first season of Gilmore Girls, when she played Rory’s then-rival Paris Geller. But as their relationship evolved into frenemies — and later, at Yale, friends — she became a staple of the show.

After Gilmore Girls ended, Liza would volley back and forth between shows by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Shonda Rhimes.

In 2012, Liza joined Shonaland with a six-episode arch on Scandal.

From there, she was back to ASP’s world, taking on a recurring role on Bunheads.

But Shondaland came calling back, and she went on to star on How to Get Away with Murder as Bonnie Winterbottom from 2014 to 2020.

And in 2019, she played Carole Keen on three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

BFF: Keiko Agena was already 27 when she played Rory’s best friend Lane Kim (left). The actress, now 47, is seen right in 2020

Keiko Agena / Lane Kim

Keiko Agena was already 27 when she played Rory’s best friend Lane Kim, and had previously landed bit parts on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Felicity before Gilmore came calling.

Keeping busy: Keiko plays NYPD medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka on Fox’s Prodigal Son

Now 47, Keiko told Good Morning America how great it was to grow with the character — even more so when she came back for the revival.

‘To be part of that journey with her, where we got to know her mother, we got to meet her grandmother, we got to meet her kids and we got to really know her as a full person over the course of all of that time, is a real source of pride and joy,’ she said.

She also gushed about ‘unique’ Stars Hollow, which ‘exists in this slightly different universe.

‘[It’s] a comforting, fun show to go back to and I think, especially now and at times where our lives feel stressful, it can feel almost like a home base, like a safe space,’ she said.

After Gilmore ended on The CW, Keiko popped up in episodes of Private Practice, ER, Castle, House, Scandal, Shameless, and Grimm before taking on NYPD medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka on Fox’s Prodigal Son.

She can also be spotted in Verizon Wireless commercials.

Sweet: Jared Padalecki, now 38, played Rory’s first boyfriend Dean Forester (left), a doting heartthrob. The actor is seen right in 2019

Lasting power: His biggest role yet came in 2005, when he was cast as Sam Winchester in The WB’s Supernatural, which is now ending its 15th and final season

Jared Padalecki / Dean Forester

Rory’s first boyfriend Dean was the perfect teen heartthrob to kick off the series, taking Rory to her Chilton school dance, getting along well with her mom, and even building her a car — though their relationship grew more complicated in later seasons.

Dean was Jared Padalecki’s first big role, but hardly his last: He went on to score a starring role in House of Wax with Paris Hilton in 2005 and the role of an Olsen twin’s romantic interest in New York Minute.

But the now-38-year-old actor’s biggest role yet came in 2005, when he was cast as Sam Winchester in The WB’s Supernatural.

The show has won him a People’s Choice Awards and two Teen Choice Awards in its 15 years on air, which will wrap up with a finale this November.

Next up, he is set to star in reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, which will premiere in 2021.

As for his personal life, Jared married his Supernatural co-star Genevieve Cortese in 2010, and the couple have three kids: eight-year-old Thomas, six-year-old Austin, and three-year-old Odette.

Iconic: Yanic Truesdale played Michel Gerard (left), the crabby but lovable French concierge at the inn where Lorelai worked. The actor, now 50, is seen right in 2020

Yanic Truesdale / Michel Gerard

Gilmore Girls fans in Canada may have already known Yanic Truesdale from several Canadian series — including Les héritiers Duval and He Shoots, He Scores — before he hopped the border and took up the role of Michel Gerard, the crabby but lovable concierge at the inn.

Speaking to GMA, Yanic, now 50, said Michel ‘doesn’t hold back and says everything’ but really ‘wants to be loved.’

‘Michel was really fighting to be seen. He wanted to be seen, to be acknowledged. I had to to create that,’ he said.

‘I was really happy about the revival on Netflix because at last we had a little more of his personal life and we’ve never discussed that he was gay and now he had a husband and was going to have children.’

Yanic thinks the show has endured for so long because it’s ‘good-hearted, it’s funny, it’s touching, you laugh’.

‘Which is closer to life, right? Life is never all dramatic. Life is never all funny. So I like when a show combines both, because it feels more real to me,’ he said.

After Gilmore Girls, he went back to Canadian TV, appearing in Mauvais Karma, The Wedding Planners, and Les Mecs.

Quirky: Sean Gunn played Stars Hollow oddball Kirk for seven whole seasons, however he actually made his first appearance in the show as a DSL guy (left). He is seen right in 2019

Marvel: Now he plays Kraglin and Rocket in the Marvel universe, appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame

Sean Gunn / Kirk Gleason

Sean Gunn played Stars Hollow oddball Kirk for seven whole seasons — well, almost seven whole seasons. The 46-year-old’s first appearance on the show was actually as a DSL man named Mick, who Emily paid to upgrade the internet at Lorelai’s home in episode two.

But Sean — who at that point had appeared in Angel and Brutally Normal — clearly won over Amy Sherman-Palladino and was for 135 more episodes.

Speaking to GMA, the actor said that Kirk is still inside him somewhere: ‘I don’t know what that says about me, but I’ll need just a little bit of therapy to deal with that, probably.’

After Gilmore ended, Sean popped up in October Road, h+, and Sherman-Palladino’s next series, Bunheads.

Now he plays Kraglin and Rocket in the Marvel universe, having appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

He still looks back fondly on his time in Stars Hollow, saying: ‘I miss seeing those people and I miss working with such talented people.

‘[I miss] having a new script every week that is magnificently crafted and playing a character that I understand, that I identify with. If I could do that for the rest of my career, I would be ecstatic.’