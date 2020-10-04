Girl, 9, is killed and a woman and another child, 6, are wounded in drive-by shooting in Sacramento

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:34 EDT, 3 October 2020 | Updated: 21:34 EDT, 3 October 2020

A nine-year-old girl was killed and a woman and six-year-old boy were rushed to a local hospital after they fell victim to a drive-by shooting in northern California on Saturday.

Sacramento police said the shooting took place at around 1:10pm during a family gathering near Mama Marks Park in the Del Paso Heights section of the state capital.

The woman is in critical condition while the child is listed in stable condition, investigators told KXTV-TV.

Sacramento police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood at around 1:10pm on Saturday

A nine-year-old girl was killed and a woman and a six-year-old boy were wounded. Sacramento police are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related. The image above is a file photo of a Sacramento Police Department vehicle

Police are trying to determine a motive for the shooting. Investigators are also looking into whether the shooting was gang-related.

According to investigators, a man who was shot drove himself to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Police are looking into whether the man is connected to the shooting in Del Paso Heights.

No suspects have been arrested as of Saturday evening.