Girl child: Tambuwal, others worry over early marriage, education in north

Wife of Governor of Sokoto state, Hajia Maryam Aminu Tambuwal yesterday expressed worried over the increasing culture of early marriage and poverty among others predicament impeding girl child in Northern Nigeria.

Besides, the emir of Arugungu in Kebbi state His Highness Alhaji Samaila Mohammad Mera advocated compulsory completion of secondary school education for a child before marriage in the country.

This call came when the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen frown at the prevailing sexual harassment and other related gender-based violence against the girl child in Nigeria.

The three personalities spoke yesterday during a webinar conference organized by UNICEF in Kano to mark the international day for the Girl Child.

Mrs Tambuwal who explained that girl child in Northern Nigeria lacks equal opportunity to attain their full potential in life, worried on poor policies and political will to improve their well-being.

Hajia Maryam raised concern on lack of infrastructure, poor welfare of teachers despite limited access to quality education, wanted concern authorities to prevail on challenges impeding quality of life of girl child in the region.

Alhaji Samaila Mohammad Mera who expressed commitment to ensure every child in his domain get quality education demanded institutional authorities for traditional rulers in Nigeria.

The royal father maintained that traditional rulers required full-pledged authorities that will enable them to exercise powers apart from offering support.

Mrs Tallen who insisted that until the cultural and systematic barriers against the girl child in the country are eliminated, the gender violence may remain unabated.

The minister revealed that beyond gender violence, critical challenges including poor menstrual hygiene, poverty and stigmatization of rape victims were parts of challenges the government is working hard to finding a lasting solution.

She, however, regretted how women are being projected as sexual objects in the entertainment industry, calling for more professional means to dignifying women gender in the industry.

A representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins who reminded that education is the only voice to guarantee equal future for the all-girl child, the tasked government on the provision of quality education in the country.

While advocating for better education, Hawkins further emphasised on women empowerment and equal opportunity to explore the deposited relent of the girl child.

He assured that UNICEF will continue support to the right and potential of girls and women in Nigeria as part of its institutional provision.

