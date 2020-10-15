Girl narrates how she was sexually abused by aunt’s husband

A 48-year-old man, Charles Ekwe, has been arrested by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) for sexually abusing his wife’s 13-year-old niece. He was arrested by the gender-based unit of the corps on October 12, in Lagos.







A statement by the spokesperson for the agency, Bada Kehinde Mary, said the suspect started abusing the 13-year-old before the COVID-19 lockdown and she was scared to report to her aunty.







In her statement, the victim said her uncle who she calls ‘daddy’ started sexually assaulting her early this year and does that whenever her aunty leaves the house and also at his shop where he trades.







She also said that he exposed her to pornography on his phone and had threatened to kill her if she tells anybody. This assault has occurred on several occasions and she has lost count.







The victim’s aunty, Mrs Blessing Ekwe, in her statement, said her niece has been living with them for the past four years after the death of the victim’s father and that she noticed something was wrong three weeks ago, which prompted her to interrogate the girl before the victim opened up by telling her that the suspect has been sexually abusing her.

She then took her for medical examination and it was confirmed that she has been defiled. The suspect admitted to committing the crime but insisted he only fondled her genitals and made her watch pornography on his phone.







The Lagos commandant, Mr. Ayeni Paul, said the suspect will face the full wrath of the law and will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.