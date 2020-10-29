“Give Me The Same Respect You Give Ooni Of Ife – Female Monarch Tells Followers, Subjects

A female monarch – the regent of Iboropa Akoko in Ondo state- Her Royal Majesty Tinuade Babalola, has taken to her official Instagram page to warn the people disrespecting her position.

For clarity, a regent is a person appointed to govern a state temporarily because the regnant monarch is absent, abdicated the throne, is incapacitated, or dead.

Following the death of her father, HRM Tinuade became the regent of her community in 2015.

The regent made a post on her Instagram page suggesting that some people do not respect her royalty as they prefer to go to her DM to ask for video calls.

Sending a warning to such group of people, HRM Tinuade said that nobody should come to ask her for a video call. According to her, people should come to the palace to see her just like they go to the palace of Ooni of Ife or any other king to see him.

She said: “Don’t come to my DM requesting for a video call!!! The same way you go and visit Ooni or any other king is the same way you should come to my palace if you need to see me! Send a DM or better still, send a letter via my email address on my page.”

Last year, after the monarch completed her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC scheme, the news trended on social media for a long time.

