Glitz And Glamour At Senator Danjuma Goje’s Wedding In Abuja (Photos/Videos)

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, on Friday, October 2, 2020, got married to the love of his life, Aminatu Dahiru Binani.

Senator Goje’s wedding which started around 2:45 pm and held at his Asokoro residence was graced by former and present Governors, Ministers, Senators, members of the House of Representatives.

Dignitaries in attendance include the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Gombe State Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya; Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abdullahi Adamu; and the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, prayed for the groom and the leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his State.

“As our leader, I pray Allah, subhana wataAllah, will guide him and we wish him well in order to manage leadership with his wife,” he said.

See photos and videos from the wedding below:

