Glo delights subscribers with Berekete

To continually empower its subscribers with affordable and innovative telecommunications products and services, Globacom has launched a new pre-paid tariff plan, ‘Berekete, which gives opportunity to its subscribers to get more airtime for both data and calls.

Under the new plan, subscribers stand to enjoy different benefits, including N600 welcome bonus, 700 percent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet as well as 100% extra data volumes on all plans purchased.

Unveiling the new plan at the headquarters of Globacom in Lagos, the company said “Berekete” will add value to the lives of millions of its subscribers who stand to benefit immensely each time they recharge their Glo lines with a minimum of N100. It added that the new plan is open to all new and existing prepaid customers.

On the welcome bonus of N600, Globacom stated that all new customers will enjoy the bonus which will be credited after they have fulfilled initial requirements, including SIM registration, N100 recharge and after making the first call. It added that the bonus will be divided into two, with N400 designated for calls to any network and N200 to be converted to 200MB of data.

Read Also: Glo unveils Smart Learning Suite service

The company also stated that “a customer on the Berekete plan will also receive a whopping 700 percent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet, adding that customers can get as much as N20,000 voice bonus and 5GB data bonus from a single recharge, depending on the recharge denomination”.

Also 100 percent extra data volume awaits new customers who purchase data plans between N50 and N10, 000. New customer will however enjoy this benefit for four months after joining the network.

Existing prepaid customers can subscribe to Berekete by dialling *230# and they will immediately get 700 percent bonus on all recharges, but will not get the one-off welcome bonus as well as the bonus on data plan purchases. New customers will, however, get the plan by default.

The company added: “at Globacom, we are continually seeking new ways to add value to the lives of our esteemed customers. This is one of such ways, and we can assure our customers that we will not relent. Our pledge is that we will continue to meet and exceed their expectations.”

The event had in attendance Globacom’s new set of brand ambassadors: Pop star, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni The Entertainer and producer and song writer, Collins Ajereh, better known as “Don Jazzy.

The company also unveiled singer, songwriter and actress, Mrs. Simisola Kosoko, better known as ‘Simi’ and Super Eagles and Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo as brand ambassadors.

In addition, Globacom also announced an extension of its endorsement deal with the World Heavyweight Champion (WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO) Anthony Olaseni Joshua.