globus-bank-expands-operations

Our Reporter

GLOBUS Bank Limited celebrated the 2020 Customer Service Week with the opening of three new branches in strategic locations in Lagos, in furtherance of its efforts to offer customers endearing experience.

The three new branches included Plot 17, Admiralty Way, Lekki; Plot 2B,Aromire Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja and Plot 17, Warehouse Road, Apapa, Lagos.

Managing Director, Globus Bank Limited, Elias Igbinakenzua said the bank was poised to strategically branch out in a manner that aligns with its vision to offer the banking public a viable alternative that is designed to provide ultimate and endearing customer experience.

According to him, Globus Bank began operations on November 6, 2019, and in accordance with its service promise, it has continued to roll out branches in very strategic locations across the country.

He noted that opening three new branches in one week demonstrated the bank’s commitment to match words with action.

He pointed out that in order to serve the retail customers, the bank is currently active on USSD code, *989# and has a mobile banking application, Globus Mobile, that is seamless and provide end-to-end solution for retail customers.

“Accounts are fully opened in two minutes without the need to physically visit any branch. The transfer service on Globus Mobile is the most enjoyable in the industry. Individuals can switch between personal and corporate accounts on Globus Mobile and do transactions seamlessly, including bulk payments. With Globus Mobile, your corporate account is on your palm. This is a robust solution for individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” Igbinakenzua said.