GOC seeks collective support of Nigerians to end criminality

Brig.-Gen. Aminu Mande, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, on Friday urged Nigerians to see security as a collective responsibility of all.

Mande stated this while interacting with journalists shortly after the flag-off of a three-day medical outreach and distribution of palliatives to flood victims at Bese town in Koko-Bese Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dual exercises were organised by the Nigerian Army in compliance with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s directive.

The GOC said: “Security is everybody’s business, people must be willing and ready to give information to security personnel to operate very well.

“We need cooperation and that is why we do a lot of civil-military activities; that is why we are here today.

“ The Chief of Army Staff felt we should be here in Kebbi State to sympathise with the flood victims and we are happy to have accomplished our mission.

“We have distributed the palliatives and we have medical outreach that will be for the next three days.’’

Mande assured the people of the command’s support for those with sicknesses beyond what they have during the medical outreach.

He said:“My take here is people should cooperate with the military and all security agencies that are around your localities with information.

“It is very important to state that information on criminal activities should be passed to military, police and other security agencies to enable them effectively tackle security challenges,’’ the GOC appealed.

