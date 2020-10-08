Godfrey Okoye University Develops Its Own Customised Virtual Classroom

Godfrey Okoye University has gone beyond the zoom technology in teaching and learning and developed its own online learning platform with an incredibly robust virtual classroom. The technology was developed and customised by the ICT Unit of the university under the Ag. Director, Mr. Chinedu Chibuzo, an alumnus of the university.

Ag. Director of ICT, Mr. Chinedu Chibuzo

The Director explains how the online facility works. According to him, a lecturer creates a virtual classroom for each course in the platform developed by the ICT Unit of Godfrey Okoye University. Students are given a short guideline on how to log in and use the beautiful platform. The guideline is also available on the university website. When students log in, they join the virtual classroom and take lectures without the slightest interruption.

Godfrey Okoye University virtual classroom is very user-friendly. Its features and advantages are many. First, our virtual classroom enables lecturers to record each lecture. The beauty of this is that a student who misses a class is not condemned to an irreversible epistemic gap in the course of their studies. The student can have access to the recorded lecture and use it to fill the gap in knowledge.

Furthermore, our virtual classroom enables students to interact with their lecturer. They can also use the virtual classroom white board features to share ideas and draw patterns or figures together.

Another beauty of the GO University virtual classroom is that it allows multiple lectures to go on simultaneously without any technical hiccups. This means that many lectures can be held at the same time in our robust virtual classroom. In fact, it is like a real university setting where many courses are offered in different locations at the same time.

Besides, our virtual classroom has online assignments and online exams integrated in it. You do not need to look for another platform for assignments, quizzes, classroom activities and exams. It is an all-inclusive virtual classroom. Everything that can be done in a physical classroom is possible in this unique virtual classroom.

The most attractive thing about our virtual classroom is the economic benefit. It consumes 50% less data than zoom. This is of course music to the ears of students, who always complain about the cost of data. Because of its low data consumption, our students find it attractive and enjoyable.

Without doubt, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the best out of us here at Godfrey Okoye University. Our state-of-the- art virtual classroom is just one out of many GO University innovations in these challenging times.

INFORMATION REGARDING THE 2020/21 ACADEMIC SESSION



The university has confirmed that the 2020/21 academic session will start on 5 October, 2020.



The management of Godfrey Okoye University is working tirelessly to provide as much face-to-face teaching as possible as well as online teaching and learning. Measures will be put in place to ensure the general safety of members of staff and students: maintaining social distancing and also adhering to the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Universities Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Prospective students are hereby advised to visit the online admissions portal of the university to fill the admission form online.

Faculties



1. Faculty of Arts



2. Faculty of Education



3. Faculty of Management and Social Sciences



4. Faculty of Natural Sciences and Environmental Studies



5. Faculty of Law



For enquires call: 08069111019, 08068820118 or email: info@gouni.edu.ng, msnwachukwu@gouni.edu.ng, chinedu@gouni.edu.ng

Watch on YouTube (How to Use GOUNI VIRTUAL CLASSROOM)