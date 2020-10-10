Gombe lobbies Buhari to commence oil, gas exploration in north

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Gombe State government has started lobbying the federal government to commence oil and gas exploration activities in the Gongola Basis axis of the country.

The Gombe State governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor, who said he decided to seek audience with the President to achieve about four goals, however said the need for his state to get the President to spur the federal agencies in charge of the oil and gas industry to commence exploration in the Gongola region, was primarily to better the economic situation of the state.

He said further that he told the President of the menace of flood-induced erosion in his state, which he said had dug gullies in many places and threatening the livelihoods of the people.

He also said he brought the report of the load of responsibility that the victims of Boko Haram terrorism, who had been camped as internally displaced persons (IDP) in his state had brought to the resources of Gombe State, seeking federal government’s intervention in the regard.

On the call for the commencement of exploration for oil and gas in the Gongola Basis region, he tasked President Buhari to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to swing to action.

“With the discovery of oil and gas in Gombe and Bauchi states, and specifically, in the whole of Gongola Basin, we seek to get the support of the federal government, so the pressure will be mounted on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corperation (NNPC) and the DPR for them to see to the fact that the exploitation oil and gas deposit that is available in Gombe and in fact the wider Gongola Basin, is encouraged so that economic activities will be triggered, our people will have jobs and Gombe will join the league of oil producing states”, he said.

On the other reasons he visited the President, Yahaya said “my mission to Mr. President is to show solidarity and compliments from the people of Gombe, especially from the way and manner he has been able to shoulder the big responsibility of managing this country, especially during the pandemic. We are even going out of the pandemic very soon.

“Just to congratulate and appreciative him for what he has been doing. It’s been quite long we met and I felt there is need for us to meet and talk.”