Daily News

Google drums support for #ENDSARS

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Omolola Afolabi

Google in Africa has supported the ongoing #EndSars protests nationwide.

In a tweet from it’s verified Twitter account, the global search engine said:


“We strongly oppose oppression, brutality, and intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society and abuse of power infringes on democratic and human rights.

We strongly oppose oppression, brutality & intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society, & that abuse of power infringes on people’s democratic & human rights. We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndsSARS

— Google in Africa (@googleafrica) October 15, 2020

READ ALSO: Five things to know about new Twitter ‘voice tweet’ for iOS users

“We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation #EndSars.”

Also, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has endorsed the protests, recommending an account for fundraising in bitcoins.

Donate via #Bitcoin to help #EndSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/kf305SFXze

— jack (@jack) October 14, 2020

Sponsored thugs disrupt protesters at Alausa, Ikeja

Previous article

Nigeria’s headline inflation hits 13.71%

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News