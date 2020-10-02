GOP vows to press on with Barrett nomination despite her contact with Trump

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:48 EDT, 2 October 2020 | Updated: 19:13 EDT, 2 October 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett tested positive for the coronavirus ‘over the summer,’ The Washington Post reported Friday, on the heels of President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Sen. Mike Lee all testing positive for COVID-19.

Barrett was at the White House with the Trumps and Lee on Saturday, when Trump officially nominated her for the Supreme Court. She met with Lee on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Barrett would have been tested at the White House before meeting with the president. The White House also confirmed she tested negative Friday after the Trumps’ diagnosis was made public.

Barrett went to Capitol Hill three times this week and met with approximately 30 senators, The Washington Post said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill vowed to press forward with her nomination.

Republican senators, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (right), have vowed to press on with Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s (left) nomination for the Supreme Court, despite Barrett being in close contact with President Donald Trump on Saturday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Friday morning that he had spoken on the phone with President Donald Trump who had asked about Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination. ‘Full steam ahead,’ McConnell reported to Trump

Both Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that meetings would proceed.

‘Just finished a great phone call with President Trump. He’s in good spirits and we talked business – especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett,’ McConnell tweeted.

‘Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve,’ McConnell said.

Graham also said he had spoken with the president Friday morning and was asked by Trump about the Barrett confirmation.

‘We’re on track, we’re in a good spot, she’s going to get confirmed and we’ll start on Oct the 12th,’ Graham said he told the president.

Even Lee, after testing positive, vowed to return to his work on the Judiciary Committee in order to get Barrett’s nomination over the line.

Part of the traditional nominating process for a Supreme Court justice is in-person meetings with U.S. senators.

Most are at risk for COVID-19 because of their advanced ages.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told Axios Friday that Barrett, ‘is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands.’

Barrett’s confirmation hearings will have a virtual option for any senator who feels high-risk.