Breaking News

Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland must conquer fear on a scary Halloween in Paris

By
0
gordon-d’arcy:-ireland-must-conquer-fear-on-a-scary-halloween-in-paris
Views: Visits 0

We have the chance to banish ghosts of 2019 and play one hell of a game against France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says that his team’s Six Nations fate is in their own hands as they travel to Paris for a potential championship decider with France. Video: VOTN

Ironically, pitchside at the Aviva for ITV, I cannot see the game properly. I watch, for the most part, on a monitor. Andrew Conway, on the right wing, will know what I mean.

Andrew and I had similar views for Hugo Keenan’s dream debut on the left wing.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Lockdown mid-term guide: Get over the midweek hump

Previous article

Australian Special forces soldiers ‘fuelled by bloodlust’ gloated about killing Afghan teenagers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News