Gov. Ganduje Reinstates Aide Who Was Suspended For Attacking Buhari

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the reinstatement of his suspended Special Adviser on Social Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai aka Dawisu.

Recall that in the heat of the #EndSARS protest, Dawisu took to his Twitter handle accusing President Buhari of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who suffered acute poverty, hunger and diseases.

He tweeted at that time;

“I have never seen a government with zero empathy like that of President Muhammadu Buhari. “So many times when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. “The ‘I don’t care attitude’ is on another level. “To speak to your own people over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour you are doing to them. “Over and over again, you cannot spare five minutes to address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it is heartbreaking.”

Salihu Tanko Yakasai is the son of Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to a former president, late Shehu Shagari.

The governor who seemed to be infuriated suspended Dawisu for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari over the EndSARS protests.

The tweet received overwhelming likes and several comments from Nigerians, leading Governor Ganduje to quickly order for his suspension.

However, two weeks after, the governor is said to have reinstated the aide without much explanation.

Confirming his reinstatement, Dawisu tweeted:

I wish to thank each and everyone that reached out to me, or sent messages of goodwill over my reinstatement as Special Adviser Media to H.E @GovUmarGanduje, after my 2wks suspension. I am grateful to you all for your support and prayers. Thank you so much. #ZeroTension

