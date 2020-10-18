Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blasts Trump and his supporters for chanting ‘lock her up’ at Michigan rally

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:43 EDT, 17 October 2020 | Updated: 20:46 EDT, 17 October 2020

Gretchen Whitmer has criticized Michigan’s MAGA fans and President Trump for a chorus of ‘lock her up’ chants, saying that rhetoric has endangered her family.

The Michigan governor unleashed her critcisms on Saturday evening, while Trump spoke before a large crowd at a campaign rally in Muskegon.

At the rally, Trump hammered Whitmer for keeping the state locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘You got to get your governor to open up your state, okay?’ he told the crowd of mainly maskless supporters. ‘And get your schools open.’

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (left) criticized President Trump (right) and his supporters after they chanted ‘lock her up’ during a campaign rally

The crowd cheered in response and only got louder when Trump said: ‘Hopefully you’ll be sending her packing pretty soon.’

The event errupted into repeated ‘lock her up’ chants, which Trump merely brushed off and added, ‘lock them all up!’

Whitmer directly repsonded to the chants on Twitter by chastising the crowd.

‘This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans,’ she wrote. ‘It needs to stop’

Just last week, the FBI foiled a kindapping plot orchestrated by a group of militiamen.

The 14 men charged are right-wing extremists who plotted to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in Michigan.

They wanted to put her on trial for ‘treason’ in a safe house in Wisconsin.