Gov Lalong congratulates Akeredolu on re-election

Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as governor of Ondo State, following his victory at the polls on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, Lalong, described Akeredolu’s victory as well deserved considering his achievements in the state in the past four years.

The Plateau governor, who was also the Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ondo Governorship Campaign Council, thanked the people of Ondo for their support and faith in Akeredolu and the APC.

He assured them the people that they would not regret their support and re-election of Akeredolu, describing him as a leader who has the interest of his people .

Lalong urged the governor to be magnanimous and carry all Ondo people along, irrespective of their socio-political affiliations, while urging the electorate to give him the unflinching support to ensure good governance.

He also commended the electorate for their conduct during the elections, saying they exhibited high sense of responsibility and decorum.

The Plateau governor lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising a credible, free and fair election and also commended security agencies for their professionalism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Akerelodu was re-elected for another term of four years following his victory at the Saturday polls.

It would be recalled that Lalong was the Chairman of the Ondo State APC Governorship Campaign Council in 2016 when Gov. Akeredolu was elected for the first time.