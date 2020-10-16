Gov. Oyetola mourns Awolowo’s first daughter, Tola Oyediran

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has expressed sadness over the death of Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria, publishers of the Nigerian Tribune titles and first daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday in Osogbo, said Nigeria had lost one of its finest citizens, an administrator par excellence.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of the State of Osun, I sympathise with the immediate family of the late Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the late Chief Awolowo’s family, the Nigerian Tribune family, her friends and associates.

“I also commiserate with my brother, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, the government and people of Ogun State over the loss of one of their illustrious daughters.

“The death of mama Omotola is also no doubt, a huge loss to the media industry and the country at large.

“While she was alive, she distinguished herself as an intellectual and seasoned administrator. We’ll surely miss her wise counsel.

“I urge her immediate and the Awolowo families as well as the Nigerian Tribune family to take solace in the fact that mama lived a good life by impacting positively on her younger professional colleagues, the media industry and the society at large”, the governor said.

Oyetola prayed to the Almighty God to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant her eternal rest and give the family the courage and the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Oyediran died today at the age of 79.

Vanguard