Gov Zulum donates building materials, cash to 1,111 displaced families

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Saturday donated building materials and cash to 1,111 displaced families from 25 villages in Jere Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the displaced families fled their homes and took refuge in Maiduguri, when insurgents invaded their settlements three years ago.

Zulum, at a ceremony to resettle the IDPs in Yawuri village, said that the gesture would assist the IDPs to reconstruct their homes, get empowered, and become self-reliant.

He reaffirmed the government’s readiness to help the IDPs to return to their homes “in a dignified manner”.

“When we resettle the communities, we shall provide them with the necessary support to boost their farming activities at the Lake Alau area,” he said.

Zulum said that a new school and hospital would be built for the community to enhance access to quality education and healthcare services.

Earlier, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, Commissioner for Reconstruction, Resettlement, and Rehabilitation(RRR), had said that the IDPs being resettled were those who had indicated interest to return to their homes.

He said that the resettlement process was implemented in accordance with the humanitarian principles following the improved security situation in the area.

Vanguard