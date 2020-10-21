EndSars Protest: Over 120,000 People Sign Petition For The UK government To Sanction The Nigerian Government Over human Right Abuse

The petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuse over the #EndSARS movement has received over 120,000 signatures.

The UK was asked to implement sanctions that allow “individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted” as the Nigerian government and the police has allegedly violated the rights of agitators protesting against police brutality.

As at 8:31am on Wednesday October 21, 123, 122 people had signed the petition. The petition titled “Implement sanctions against the Nigerian Government and officials”, reads;

The Government should explore using the new sanctions regime that allows individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted, to impose sanctions on members of the Nigerian government and police force involved in any human rights abuses by the Nigerian police. There have been deeply concerning reports of a Nigerian police force unit (SARS) engaging in illegal activities and human rights abuses, and there have also been reports of police firing at protestors calling for SARS to be disbanded. Deploying sanctions would provide accountability for and be a deterrent to anyone involved in violations of human rights.

Recall that The Street Journal had earlier reported that a number of people taking part in the protest against police brutality have reportedly been shot dead or wounded across Nigeria.

Witnesses said up to 12 people were killed in Lagos state and others wounded when soldiers opened fire. Amnesty International said it had “credible reports” of deaths.

The Lagos state governor, however, said there had been no fatalities, although about 25 people had been wounded.

An indefinite 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Nigeria’s biggest city Lagos and other regions.

Protesters who briefly gathered again at the Lekki toll gate – where Tuesday’s shootings took place – were forced out by police.

Like this: Like Loading...