Government to Commence work on Warri- Benin Express Way, Omo- Agege

Omo-Agege

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has assured that the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to undertake major works on the Warri- Benin Expresss Way beacuse of its very important national corridor.

Omo- Agege disclosed this following constructive and fruitful engagements he had with the Minister for Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), on the deplorable state of the Warri-Benin expressway and its debilitating effects on the people and businesses operating in large parts of the Niger Delta.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate commended the Minister’s responsiveness, understanding and assurances on the need to urgently overcome the obvious and very serious challenges that the present state of the road poses to citizens, businesses, security and by implication, the national economy.

He said, “It is necessary to thank our people once again sincerely for their continuing patience amidst the hardships arising from the poor state of the road. The DSP, the Honourable Minister and other leaders and stakeholders will continue to work diligently together to ensure that work on the road is done unhindered and properly. He feels their pains and humbly appeals to our people for more patience, as he will be constantly guided by their best interests and the greater good of the nation.”