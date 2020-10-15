Breaking News

Government to make NIN mandatory for social services

The Federal Government is to make the National Identity Number (NIN) mandatory for Nigerians to access social services.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Pantami, who dropped the hint yesterday in Abuja, called on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure a 500 per cent increase in monthly enrolment, translating from the current 500,000 to 2.5 million.

According to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring that citizens effortlessly obtain secure digital identity.

He commended NIMC’s Director-General Aliyu Aziz for his passion, noting that there had been considerable increase in enrolments.





